Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.33% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

