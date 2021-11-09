Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

NYSE:EIC opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

