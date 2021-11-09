Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $181.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eaton’s third-quarter earnings are better than expected. The company is benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and widespread operations. Its consistent R&D investments help it to develop advanced products that are enabling it to provide easy power management solutions to customers. Spin-off of non-core businesses and strategic acquisitions will boost operations. Strong cash flow generation is supporting Eaton’s shareholder-friendly moves. Eaton has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to unpredictable currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Shortage of raw materials and supplier insolvencies might impact production and operation.”

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $173.72 on Friday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $174.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,483,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.