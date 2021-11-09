Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ETN traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.37. 14,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $154.90. Eaton has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $174.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.83.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,277 shares of company stock worth $28,483,149. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

