Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.22

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.22 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 46.70 ($0.61). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 5,639,485 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £119.79 million and a P/E ratio of 42.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

