Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Ecovyst updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ECVT opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

