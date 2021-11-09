Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $255,884.04 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EWTX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $20.08. 165,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

