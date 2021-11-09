Edward Sonshine Sells 30,800 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Edward Sonshine sold 30,800 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.39, for a total transaction of C$443,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,218.

Shares of Chesswood Group stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.43. The firm has a market cap of C$241.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 38.45, a current ratio of 40.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

CHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

