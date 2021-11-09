Edwin A. Sheridan Sells 25,000 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $3,115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $128.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 22.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 52.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.