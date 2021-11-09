eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million.eGain also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 90,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $347.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

