eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.78). eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,918,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in eHealth by 80.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $19,637,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.