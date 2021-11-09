El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $558.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

