Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

ELD opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.39.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

