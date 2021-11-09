Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,383 to GBX 1,477. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Electrocomponents traded as high as GBX 1,233 ($16.11) and last traded at GBX 1,215.48 ($15.88), with a volume of 75470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,205 ($15.74).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ECM. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrocomponents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,100.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,057.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

