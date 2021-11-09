Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,450 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ECM. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

ECM stock opened at GBX 1,218 ($15.91) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,057.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 743 ($9.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,233 ($16.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

