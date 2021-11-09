Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 21.48 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $19.60.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.