eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 18,630 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $52,410.40.

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $720.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $207.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 39.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.