EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 57,552 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.83 and a twelve month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

