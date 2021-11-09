Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.57

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and traded as low as $46.57. Emera shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 2,390 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMRAF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

