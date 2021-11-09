Empirical Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sonos makes up about 2.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

