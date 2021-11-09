Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$54.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$52.86. 3,983,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,316,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$37.33 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The firm has a market cap of C$107.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

