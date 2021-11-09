Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

