Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 161.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $171.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.62.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

