Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enerflex to C$10.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.64.

Enerflex stock opened at C$8.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The company has a market cap of C$799.04 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

