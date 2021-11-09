Energycoin (ENRG) Market Cap Reaches $82,673.33

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $82,673.33 and $26.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00025527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005371 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

