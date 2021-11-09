Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 55.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 321.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 583,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ennis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.