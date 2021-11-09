Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.41 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 288,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.