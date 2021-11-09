Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.41 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.
Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 288,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.