Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $89.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of ENV opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $10,487,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 311,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

