Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.490-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.45 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Envestnet stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,818. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 304.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.