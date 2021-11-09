EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.91.

NYSE EOG opened at $96.99 on Friday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $98.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in EOG Resources by 310.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,787 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 74,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

