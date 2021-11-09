Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

EQNR stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 50.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

