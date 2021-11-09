Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Equinor ASA has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equinor ASA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

