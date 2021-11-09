Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. Desjardins cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

EQX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $7.83. 2,415,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 102.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

