Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

TSE:BCE opened at C$63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. BCE has a one year low of C$54.05 and a one year high of C$67.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.27. The stock has a market cap of C$57.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is 106.84%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

