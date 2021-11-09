Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.46. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,583 shares of company stock worth $653,486. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

