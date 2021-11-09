Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ViewRay, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ViewRay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

VRAY opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ViewRay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ViewRay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ViewRay by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

