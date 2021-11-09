Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Paycom Software, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC opened at $511.42 on Monday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 173.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

