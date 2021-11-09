Essentia Trading 61.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 9th. Essentia has a total market cap of $4.62 million and $283,607.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

