Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,830. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

