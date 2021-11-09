Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.460-$1.500 EPS.
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,830. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
