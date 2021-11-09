Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,830. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $32.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.