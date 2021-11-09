Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $78.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.00, but opened at $72.85. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $70.38, with a volume of 1,464 shares trading hands.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.60.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.