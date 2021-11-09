Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

