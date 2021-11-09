Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.21. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $149.98 and a 1 year high of $205.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

