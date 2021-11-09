Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $363.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

