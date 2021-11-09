EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $41,948.43 and approximately $254,961.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.85 or 0.00452030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001311 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.09 or 0.01063812 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

