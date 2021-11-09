EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at 19.95, but opened at 21.37. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. EverCommerce shares last traded at 20.90, with a volume of 345 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVCM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 23.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $5,335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.61.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. Analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

