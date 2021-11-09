Everipedia Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $182.01 million and $9.35 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00076447 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00101388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,559.98 or 0.99753048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.41 or 0.07054964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 9,924,576,233 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

