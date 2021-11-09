EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,036.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $308,353.52 and approximately $87,036.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00225841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EVY is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.