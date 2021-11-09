EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.31. 684,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

