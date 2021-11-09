Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.75. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 64,197 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.